Ultra Price Reaches $0.24 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $85.09 million and $2.01 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,655.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.35 or 0.00539107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00116534 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00024529 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00025921 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,278,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 354,278,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.24239521 USD and is down -2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,275,430.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

