Truist Financial Increases Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $252.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $225.00 to $252.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $238.21.

NYSE:LOW opened at $223.00 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.47 and a 200 day moving average of $214.07. The firm has a market cap of $128.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

