TPG Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after buying an additional 196,151,351 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,674,000 after buying an additional 15,709,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,112,000 after buying an additional 482,483 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,481,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 743,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,746,000 after buying an additional 32,962 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $242.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.04 and a 1-year high of $243.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

