Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.23.
A number of analysts have issued reports on CURV shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Torrid to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Torrid from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Torrid from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Torrid from $3.00 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Torrid from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CURV
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid
Torrid Price Performance
Shares of CURV stock opened at $5.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $560.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.86. Torrid has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $5.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77.
Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $275.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.81 million. Torrid had a net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Torrid will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Torrid Company Profile
Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Torrid
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.