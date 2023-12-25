The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 2,073.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ALL traded up $2.00 on Monday, reaching $137.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,122. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $144.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.03.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.89%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.93.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

