StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. ENGlobal has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 398.63% and a negative net margin of 54.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 31.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in ENGlobal in the first quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ENGlobal by 492.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 208,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ENGlobal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in ENGlobal by 36.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

