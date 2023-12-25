StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Trading Up 2.9 %
ENGlobal stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. ENGlobal has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $8.80.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 398.63% and a negative net margin of 54.14%.
Institutional Trading of ENGlobal
About ENGlobal
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ENGlobal
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.