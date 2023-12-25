SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,021 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 30,095,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,830,816. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.91. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $202.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

