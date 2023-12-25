SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Takes $95,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 258,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,746,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 164,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,052,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,877. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average of $57.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.167 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.