SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Reduces Holdings in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. trimmed its stake in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 88.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,395 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Arhaus by 428,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 488,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,089. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Arhaus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $15.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Arhaus had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 54.19%. The business had revenue of $326.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARHS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Insider Activity at Arhaus

In related news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 378,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,531,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 4,446,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $37,307,469.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,277,543 shares in the company, valued at $103,008,585.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 378,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,012.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,523,389 shares of company stock worth $38,022,523 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Further Reading

