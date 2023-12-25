Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Raised to $161.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGFree Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $144.00 to $161.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Simon Property Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG opened at $142.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.58. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $146.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.37.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.59%.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,887,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 137,970.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,530,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,816 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 567.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,639,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,099 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

