Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,629 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Shell were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. &PARTNERS grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Shell stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $65.81. 3,487,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,966,285. The stock has a market cap of $218.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.75 and its 200 day moving average is $63.36. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $68.74.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

