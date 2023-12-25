Riverview Trust Co Sells 244 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Riverview Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $52.29. 19,998,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,301,781. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $75.18. The company has a market cap of $106.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. William Blair lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

