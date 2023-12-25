Riverview Trust Co Purchases New Shares in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,465,000 after purchasing an additional 223,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,820,000 after acquiring an additional 302,363 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,992,000 after acquiring an additional 67,086 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.0% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,712,000 after acquiring an additional 87,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter valued at $126,862,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:FMX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,527. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $133.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.51 and a 200-day moving average of $113.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.59. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

