Riverview Trust Co Makes New Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 10.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 41.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTE stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.46. The company had a trading volume of 879,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.36. The company has a market capitalization of $168.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $69.51.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.8092 per share. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

