Riverview Trust Co Has $304,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98,105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,929,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,829,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922,319 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25,185.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474,450 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $697,398,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,353.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,680,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,723 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BDX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,974,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,550. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $228.62 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The company has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

