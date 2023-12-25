Riverview Trust Co Has $148,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after acquiring an additional 39,279,467 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in 3M by 112.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,461,000 after purchasing an additional 966,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. HSBC began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

3M Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE MMM traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,281,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,757. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The company has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.33.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

