Riverview Trust Co Has $133,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Riverview Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.06. 2,429,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,622,647. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

