Riverview Trust Co Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for 1.0% of Riverview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,891,000 after acquiring an additional 322,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,651,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,937,000 after buying an additional 32,632 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,866,000 after buying an additional 50,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,686,000 after buying an additional 195,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after buying an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $376.05. The stock had a trading volume of 272,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,472. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $343.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.09 and a 12 month high of $382.22.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

