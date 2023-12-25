Reviewing SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) and Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF)

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) and Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SCYNEXIS and Auxly Cannabis Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCYNEXIS $135.87 million 0.51 -$62.81 million $1.42 1.31 Auxly Cannabis Group $72.67 million 0.15 -$100.22 million ($0.01) -1.08

SCYNEXIS has higher revenue and earnings than Auxly Cannabis Group. Auxly Cannabis Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SCYNEXIS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCYNEXIS 53.14% 238.09% 81.71% Auxly Cannabis Group -6.36% -7.51% -1.94%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares SCYNEXIS and Auxly Cannabis Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

SCYNEXIS has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auxly Cannabis Group has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SCYNEXIS and Auxly Cannabis Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCYNEXIS 0 0 3 0 3.00 Auxly Cannabis Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

SCYNEXIS currently has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 558.60%. Given SCYNEXIS’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SCYNEXIS is more favorable than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.9% of SCYNEXIS shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of SCYNEXIS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Auxly Cannabis Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SCYNEXIS beats Auxly Cannabis Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC. It has research collaborations with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Hansoh (Shanghai) Health Technology Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited, and R-Pharm, CJSC to develop and commercialize rights for ibrexafungerp. The company was formerly known as SCYNEXIS Chemistry & Automation, Inc. and changed its name to SCYNEXIS, Inc. in June 2002. SCYNEXIS, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, infused pre-rolls, vape pens, milled and dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, and topicals under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. in June 2018. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

