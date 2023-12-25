Request (REQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.46 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last week, Request has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $102.90 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00023358 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,697.88 or 0.99955113 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00011806 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00010384 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00145265 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,681,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,681,755.4777504 with 999,681,754.6377504 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10084181 USD and is up 2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $2,571,974.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

