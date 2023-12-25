Realty Income (NYSE:O) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on O. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.1 %

O stock opened at $56.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $68.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average is $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 1st. This represents a yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 232.58%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,231 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 173,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Realty Income by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 133,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 19,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

