Raymond James Cuts BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target to $6.50

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BB has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BB

BlackBerry Stock Down 0.3 %

BB stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.50. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.15 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other BlackBerry news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $72,196.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,331.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $45,016.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $72,196.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 585,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,529. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,224,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,000 after acquiring an additional 534,772 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BlackBerry by 8.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 282,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in BlackBerry by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,134,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.