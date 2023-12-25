QUASA Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 35.1% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $85,295.67 and $1,089.45 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00023435 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,672.33 or 1.00037756 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00011976 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00010574 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000073 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.89 or 0.00137177 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000062 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00091216 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $846.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

