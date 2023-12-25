Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) versus Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Critical Comparison

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) and Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peraso and Kyocera’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Peraso alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peraso $14.87 million 0.56 -$32.40 million ($1.05) -0.26 Kyocera $14.99 billion 1.37 $947.11 million $2.15 26.53

Kyocera has higher revenue and earnings than Peraso. Peraso is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kyocera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peraso 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kyocera 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Peraso and Kyocera, as reported by MarketBeat.

Peraso currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 265.36%. Given Peraso’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Peraso is more favorable than Kyocera.

Profitability

This table compares Peraso and Kyocera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peraso -142.05% -110.29% -74.64% Kyocera 5.38% 3.43% 2.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.5% of Peraso shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Kyocera shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Peraso shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Peraso has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kyocera has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kyocera beats Peraso on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peraso

(Get Free Report)

Peraso Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules. It also provides accelerator engine products, comprising bandwidth engine for high-performance applications where throughput is critical; and quad partition rate, which allows for parallel accesses to multiple partitions of the memory simultaneously. Its mmWave products are used for various applications, such as multi-gigabit point-to-point (PtMP) wireless links; and fixed wireless access in the 5G operating bands, as well as consumer applications, such as wireless video streaming, and untethered augmented reality and virtual reality. The company also licenses intellectual property, as well as offers non-recurring engineering services. It markets its products through direct sales personnel, as well as sells representatives and distributors. The company was formerly knowns as MoSys, Inc. and changed its name to Peraso Inc. in December 2021. Peraso Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in San Jose, California.

About Kyocera

(Get Free Report)

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants. The Electronic Components Business segment provides various electronic components and devices, including capacitors, crystal devices, connectors, and power semiconductor devices for diverse fields comprising information and communications, industrial equipment, automotive-related, and consumer markets, as well as sensors and control components. The Solutions Business segment offers cutting tools, as well as pneumatic and power tools for automotive-related and general industrial, and construction markets; printers for offices; and communication terminals, such as mobile phones, as well as information systems and telecommunication services. This segment also provides MFPs, commercial inkjet printers, communication modules, displays, and printing devices, as well as information systems and telecommunication, smart energy-related products and services, and solution services, such as document management system. The company was formerly known as Kyoto Ceramic Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Kyocera Corporation in 1982. Kyocera Corporation was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Peraso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peraso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.