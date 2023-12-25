PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.35.

PENN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $100,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,741.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2,528.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $25.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.16. PENN Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $36.26.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. PENN Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

