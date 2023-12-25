PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Raised by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 125.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $973,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Investment House LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after buying an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,175,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,370,128. The firm has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.76.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

