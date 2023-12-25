Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) versus Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Financial Comparison

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) and Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Ubisoft Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of Paylocity shares are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of Paylocity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ubisoft Entertainment and Paylocity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubisoft Entertainment $1.89 billion 1.75 -$514.56 million N/A N/A Paylocity $1.24 billion 7.45 $140.82 million $2.57 63.91

Analyst Recommendations

Paylocity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ubisoft Entertainment.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ubisoft Entertainment and Paylocity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubisoft Entertainment 2 2 2 0 2.00 Paylocity 0 6 8 0 2.57

Paylocity has a consensus price target of $221.06, indicating a potential upside of 34.59%. Given Paylocity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paylocity is more favorable than Ubisoft Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Ubisoft Entertainment and Paylocity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubisoft Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Paylocity 11.70% 20.73% 4.26%

Volatility and Risk

Ubisoft Entertainment has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paylocity has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paylocity beats Ubisoft Entertainment on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines. It is involved in the development in the area of online and mobile gaming; and film business. Ubisoft Entertainment SA was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Saint-Mandé, France.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions. It provides human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications. In addition, the company offers talent management solutions comprising recruiting and onboarding, as well as learning, performance, and compensation management; and third-party administrative solutions; employee experiences solutions, including community, premium video, survey, and peer recognition; and insights and recommendations solutions, such as modern workforce index, data insights, and reporting. Further, it provides implementation and training, client, and tax and regulatory services. The company serves for-profit and non-profit organizations across industries, including business services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, restaurants, retail, technology, and others. It sells its products through sales representatives. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

