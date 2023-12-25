Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Piper Sandler

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

Pathward Financial stock opened at $53.36 on Thursday. Pathward Financial has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $60.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average is $49.13. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.57 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pathward Financial will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.33%.

Insider Activity at Pathward Financial

In other Pathward Financial news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 5,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $301,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,311,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathward Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Pathward Financial by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Pathward Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

