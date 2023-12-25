Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Senior Officer Sells C$266,665.00 in Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total transaction of C$266,665.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OR traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$19.52. The company had a trading volume of 249,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,766. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of C$15.42 and a 1-year high of C$24.42. The stock has a market cap of C$3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 88.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of C$62.07 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.5825959 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on OR. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.12.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

