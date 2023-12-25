NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.09.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTST shares. Bank of America lowered NETSTREIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas lowered NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho upgraded NETSTREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $17.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 557.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $17.62 on Monday. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 135.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 630.77%.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

