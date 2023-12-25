Millicom International Cellular (MICCF) versus The Competition Financial Review

Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MICCF – Get Free Report) is one of 171 publicly-traded companies in the “Telecom Services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Millicom International Cellular to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Millicom International Cellular pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.3%. Millicom International Cellular pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Telecom Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 14.2% and pay out 45.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Millicom International Cellular is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.6% of Millicom International Cellular shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Millicom International Cellular N/A N/A 0.70 Millicom International Cellular Competitors $18.95 billion $555.43 million -179.06

This table compares Millicom International Cellular and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Millicom International Cellular’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Millicom International Cellular. Millicom International Cellular is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Millicom International Cellular and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millicom International Cellular N/A N/A N/A Millicom International Cellular Competitors -9.86% -19.32% -0.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Millicom International Cellular and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millicom International Cellular 0 0 0 0 N/A Millicom International Cellular Competitors 870 2865 5016 190 2.51

As a group, “Telecom Services” companies have a potential upside of 51.67%. Given Millicom International Cellular’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Millicom International Cellular has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Millicom International Cellular beats its competitors on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

