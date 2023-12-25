Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $95.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.36 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MU. Mizuho lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.59.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $86.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.70. Micron Technology has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $87.49. The stock has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $39,809,474.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $39,809,474.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,390 shares of company stock worth $18,218,843. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 68.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

