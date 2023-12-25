MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) & SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Head-To-Head Contrast

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) and SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.5% of MGM Resorts International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of MGM Resorts International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MGM Resorts International and SJM’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGM Resorts International $15.38 billion 0.99 $1.47 billion $2.94 15.10 SJM $852.88 million 2.41 -$995.86 million N/A N/A

Profitability

MGM Resorts International has higher revenue and earnings than SJM.

This table compares MGM Resorts International and SJM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGM Resorts International 7.23% 18.04% 2.03% SJM N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MGM Resorts International and SJM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGM Resorts International 0 2 8 0 2.80 SJM 0 1 0 0 2.00

MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus target price of $56.35, indicating a potential upside of 26.96%. Given MGM Resorts International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MGM Resorts International is more favorable than SJM.

Volatility and Risk

MGM Resorts International has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SJM has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MGM Resorts International beats SJM on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. The company's casino operations include slots and table games, as well as online sports betting and iGaming through BetMGM. Its customers include premium gaming customers; leisure and wholesale travel customers; business travelers; and group customers, including conventions, trade associations, and small meetings. The company was formerly known as MGM MIRAGE and changed its name to MGM Resorts International in June 2010. MGM Resorts International was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About SJM

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations. The Hotel, Catering, Retail, and Leasing Operations segment operates and manages a hotel; and offers catering, retail, leasing and related activities. It also provides marketing and promotion, property development and construction, casino operations management, dredging, gaming promotion, human resources and project management, shopping mall management, food and beverage, treasury, management, and hospitality services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. SJM Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sociedade de Turismo e Diversões de Macau, S.A.

