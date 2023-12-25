Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,513 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $310.58. 965,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,250. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.77. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $313.35. The company has a market cap of $101.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

