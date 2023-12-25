MCAN Mortgage (OTCMKTS:MAMTF) vs. Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Financial Contrast

MCAN Mortgage (OTCMKTS:MAMTF – Get Free Report) and Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MCAN Mortgage and Guild, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MCAN Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A Guild 0 2 1 0 2.33

Guild has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.50%. Given Guild’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Guild is more favorable than MCAN Mortgage.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MCAN Mortgage N/A N/A N/A C$1.49 7.79 Guild $746.50 million 1.20 $328.60 million $0.62 23.69

This table compares MCAN Mortgage and Guild’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Guild has higher revenue and earnings than MCAN Mortgage. MCAN Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guild, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

MCAN Mortgage pays an annual dividend of C$1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Guild pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. MCAN Mortgage pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guild pays out 161.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MCAN Mortgage is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of MCAN Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Guild shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.0% of Guild shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MCAN Mortgage and Guild’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MCAN Mortgage N/A N/A N/A Guild 5.32% 2.65% 0.98%

Summary

Guild beats MCAN Mortgage on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MCAN Mortgage

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents. The company was formerly known as MCAP Inc. and changed its name to MCAN Mortgage Corporation in September 2006. MCAN Mortgage Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

