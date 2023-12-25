Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,269 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,246,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,390,407,000 after buying an additional 1,628,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,165,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,907,000 after buying an additional 2,183,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,636,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $58.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $252.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

