Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) PT Raised to $30.00 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) had its target price raised by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liquidia currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $763.93 million, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of -0.08. Liquidia has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $11.80.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 314.38% and a negative return on equity of 82.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liquidia will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Caligan Partners Lp acquired 1,117,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $7,999,996.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,280,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,771,566.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Liquidia news, Director Caligan Partners Lp bought 1,117,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $7,999,996.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,280,945 shares in the company, valued at $80,771,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs bought 139,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,163.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Liquidia by 101.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 134.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 20.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

