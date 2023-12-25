Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Liberty TripAdvisor Trading Up 6.1 %
NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $0.65 on Friday. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $49.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $9.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a positive return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter.
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.
