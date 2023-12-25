Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Trading Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $0.65 on Friday. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $49.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $9.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a positive return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTRPA. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 36.3% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 5,489,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,322 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 215.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,969,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 191,637 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,146,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 366,785 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P grew its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 49.5% during the first quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 2,966,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 982,293 shares in the last quarter. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.