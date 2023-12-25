iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.5% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 30,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 20,053 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $146.70 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.61.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

