iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.37. 191,313 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.30 and its 200-day moving average is $144.77. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.