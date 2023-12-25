Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 118 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,449 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 458,773 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $121,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Advocate Group LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 25,172 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $291.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,940. The company has a market capitalization of $211.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.90.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,245 shares of company stock worth $3,925,912. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.60.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

