Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $218.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,826. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.00 and a fifty-two week high of $219.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.50 and its 200-day moving average is $201.46.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

