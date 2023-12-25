Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) PT Raised to $51.00 at Bank of America

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IMVT has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Immunovant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.07.

Immunovant Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $44.70. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 1,526,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,805,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,602,578. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $168,244.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,920 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 1,526,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,602,578. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,705 shares of company stock worth $1,354,378 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Immunovant during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 2,558.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 42.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

