Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

HBAN opened at $12.66 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 595,514 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,069,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,789,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,264 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 47.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 501,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 160,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

