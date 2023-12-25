Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases 149 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $290.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,833,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,136. The company has a market capitalization of $147.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $298.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.45.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.78.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

