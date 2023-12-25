Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $387.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $356.00 to $387.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $348.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.64 and a 200 day moving average of $313.27. The stock has a market cap of $346.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $354.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

