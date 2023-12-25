Head to Head Contrast: Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) versus Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU)

Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Free Report) and Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Greenlane Renewables and Atmus Filtration Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenlane Renewables N/A N/A N/A Atmus Filtration Technologies 10.67% 79.43% 19.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenlane Renewables and Atmus Filtration Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenlane Renewables N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.61 billion 1.20 $170.10 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Atmus Filtration Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Greenlane Renewables.

20.7% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Greenlane Renewables and Atmus Filtration Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenlane Renewables 0 1 0 0 2.00 Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00

Greenlane Renewables currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,012.03%. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.98%. Given Greenlane Renewables’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Greenlane Renewables is more favorable than Atmus Filtration Technologies.

Summary

Atmus Filtration Technologies beats Greenlane Renewables on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables Inc. provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from biomethane at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel. It offers water wash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation technologies. The company markets and sells its upgrading systems under the Greenlane Biogas brand. The company was formerly known as Creation Capital Corp. and changed its name to Greenlane Renewables Inc. in June 2019. Greenlane Renewables Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives. The company's products are used in on-highway and off-highway commercial vehicles; and agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. It serves original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cummins Inc.

