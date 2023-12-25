Harmony (ONE) Achieves Market Cap of $305.49 Million

Harmony (ONE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 55.9% against the dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $305.49 million and $52.19 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 14,148,685,971 coins and its circulating supply is 13,701,835,971 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Harmony is www.harmony.one.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony (ONE) is a digital currency for the Harmony network, a fast and secure blockchain platform for creating DApps with a focus on scalability and low latency. Harmony uses Secure Random State Sharding and Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) for consensus. The ONE token is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance. Staking ONE secures the network, validates transactions, and earns rewards. Token holders can vote on protocol decisions. Harmony was founded by engineers and academics from universities like Harvard and Stanford and companies such as Google and Amazon, led by Stephen Tse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

