Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) vs. THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Critical Analysis

Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) and THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) are both mid-cap real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hang Lung Group and THK’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hang Lung Group $1.40 billion 4.28 $347.09 million N/A N/A THK $2.98 billion 0.84 $163.22 million $0.35 27.60

Hang Lung Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than THK.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hang Lung Group has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, THK has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of THK shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hang Lung Group and THK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hang Lung Group N/A N/A N/A THK 3.11% 3.29% 2.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hang Lung Group and THK, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hang Lung Group 0 0 0 0 N/A THK 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Hang Lung Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. THK pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. THK pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

THK beats Hang Lung Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hang Lung Group

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments. The company also develops various properties, including shopping malls, office premises, residential and industrial premises, and carparking bays. Its investment properties portfolio includes Grand Gateway 66, a commercial, office, and residential complex, as well as Plaza 66, a commercial and office complex in Shanghai; Palace 66 and Forum 66 in Shenyang; Parc 66 in Jinan; Center 66 in Wuxi; Riverside 66 in Tianjin; Olympia 66 in Dalian; Spring City 66 in Kunming; Heartland 66 in Wuhan; and Westlake 66 in Hangzhou. In addition, the company offers car park and property management, financial, project management, dry and laundry cleaning, and property agency services, as well as operates and manages apartment. Hang Lung Group Limited was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About THK

THK Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of machine components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric actuators and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products. Its products are used in various applications, including machine tools, general industrial machinery, precision instruments, semiconductor and LCD manufacturing equipment, industrial robots, electronic devices, and transport systems, as well as in construction, aerospace, medical and assistive, and other manufacturing industries. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

