Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.60.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.
Shares of GLTO opened at $0.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27. Galecto has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.12.
Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.17. On average, research analysts forecast that Galecto will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled small molecule inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.
