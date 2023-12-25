Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.60.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLTO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galecto by 1,541.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 256,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galecto by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 84,741 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Galecto by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 71,342 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Galecto by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 255,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 22,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Galecto by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 20,547 shares during the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLTO opened at $0.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27. Galecto has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.17. On average, research analysts forecast that Galecto will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled small molecule inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

